WELCOME TO THE FUTURE OF TELEVISION.

We call it Television.

From the mind of the guy behind Sandwich Video.

From the mind of the guy behind Sandwich Video.

Tune in to your streaming platform of choice.

It's not TV, it's Television.

It's not TV. It's Television.

Watch Television with friends.

Even in different places, you can gather around the TV and watch together, with SharePlay.

Pick a TV from across the decades and put it anywhere in your space.

Nostalgic for old CRTs or always wanted a flatscreen mounted to your ceiling? Television gives you those without cables or expensive hardware.

Play your own files, and soon your favorite streams.

Watch your own media, even play back your Spatial Video, and really feel it in the room. It's real and so are you.

INTRODUCING…

THE TELEVISION YOU STRAP TO YOUR FACE.

